US Bancorp DE Sells 9,175 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $70,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

