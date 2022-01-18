US Bancorp DE Trims Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.93% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $63,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

