USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013478 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

