UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

USER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.