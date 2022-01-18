UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.