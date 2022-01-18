UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 17,742 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.