V-ID Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars.
