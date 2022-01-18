Vabble Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $109,769.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

