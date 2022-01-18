Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vaccinex by 103.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaccinex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vaccinex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

