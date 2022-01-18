Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.
Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.