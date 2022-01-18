Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

