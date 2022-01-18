Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.44. 4,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 52,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

