VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.59% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUZZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

BUZZ stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

