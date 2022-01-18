VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 274,260 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $20.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

