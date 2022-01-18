Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 143,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

