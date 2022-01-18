Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 200,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,010. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

