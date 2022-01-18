Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $91,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,130. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.