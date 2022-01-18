Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,060. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

