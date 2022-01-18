Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

