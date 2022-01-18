Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 495,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,746,430 shares.The stock last traded at $421.18 and had previously closed at $427.23.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
