Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 495,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,746,430 shares.The stock last traded at $421.18 and had previously closed at $427.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.41.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.