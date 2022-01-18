Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.49% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $69,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

