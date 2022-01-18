Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 66,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

