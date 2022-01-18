Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,680 shares.The stock last traded at $150.00 and had previously closed at $151.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

