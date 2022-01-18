Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,674.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00013579 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $16,674.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,725 coins and its circulating supply is 650,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

