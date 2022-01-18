Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTWRF. Grupo Santander began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

