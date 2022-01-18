VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $210.96 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. VeChain has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $210.96 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009693 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.