Veil Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $147.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.05 or 1.00198656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00089378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00308579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00419543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00158437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

