Velo (VELO) Market Capitalization Tops $24.83 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.