Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head to Head Review

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.34%. Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 12.88% 6.97% 5.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.40 $26.39 million $0.22 89.64

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Velo3D on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

