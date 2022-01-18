Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.98

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 38349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

