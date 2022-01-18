Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0289

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Verasity has a market cap of $129.22 million and $39.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00114568 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.