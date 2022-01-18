Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vericity has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericity by 76.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericity in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vericity in the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.