Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.