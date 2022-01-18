Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

