Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,345 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

