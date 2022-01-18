Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.12

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 2398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,329.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

