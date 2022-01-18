Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EVTL opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

About Vertical Aerospace

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.