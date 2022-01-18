Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $498.53

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.53 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 464.40 ($6.34). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.62), with a volume of 191,299 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.94) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.94) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 551.29 ($7.52).

The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 498.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

