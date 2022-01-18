Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $4,959.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00336478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

