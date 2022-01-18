Viberate (VIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $751,472.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $751,472.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

