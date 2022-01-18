Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.83

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBOT. began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.