Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Update

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 979,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

VICR stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. Vicor has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

