Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.37

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.