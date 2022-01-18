View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 20037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

VIEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in View by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

