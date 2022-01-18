VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Cap of $539,729.04

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $539,729.04 and $90.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

