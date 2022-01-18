VIMworld Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $116,076.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

