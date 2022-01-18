Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

VNCE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 13,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

