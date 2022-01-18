Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,910,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 634,290 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Visa worth $2,430,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

V opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

