Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Vista Outdoor worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.