Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.29% of Visteon worth $60,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

