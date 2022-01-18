Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £154.14 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,101 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £154.14 ($210.32).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($201.15).

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,097 ($14.97). 221,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,081. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 831 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.99.

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($20.06) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.42) to GBX 1,260 ($17.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.71).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

