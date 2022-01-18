Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £154.14 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,101 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £154.14 ($210.32).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($201.15).
Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,097 ($14.97). 221,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,081. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 831 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.99.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
